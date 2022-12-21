UAE holiday season: Residents warned against digital frauds, cybercrime

Money exchange company urges public to remain alert against suspicious and fraudulent online activities to prevent financial losses and damages

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 8:50 PM

UAE residents have been warned against suspicious and fraudulent online activities during the holiday season to prevent financial losses and damages. They have been advised to stay vigilant against digital fraud and cybercrimes.

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, underlined the significance of the general public's role in the prevention of phone, SMS and social media scams to avoid falling victim to such crimes, especially during the holiday season.

People have been advised to be more wary of any suspicious messages, e-mails or phone calls by validating them against information on the company’s website or by calling the customer service line and to report them to the appropriate authorities through the ‘My Safe Society’ app launched by the UAE’s federal Public prosecution (the app is available on iTunes), the Dubai Police at their toll-free number (901) or through their online platform ‘e-crime’ or the Abu Dhabi Police at their ‘Aman’ service hotline of 8002626 or through the www.adpolice.gov.ae portal.

Mohammed Bitar, Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

Mohammed Bitar, Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: "It is critical that we enhance community awareness about digital frauds and scams since knowledge is the first line of defense against being a victim of such crimes.

"People should be warned not to respond to suspicious calls and fraudulent communications. But in the unfortunate event where they become a victim of digital fraud, they should not hesitate to report it to the authorities to ensure stringent action against the fraudsters to protect and defend the stability of the community.”

Al Ansari Exchange has launched several awareness campaigns for its customers through SMS, leaflets and their social media channels. The company reiterated that it neither requests any personal information over the phone from winners of its promotions and campaigns nor does it charge fees for prize delivery.

They highlighted that individuals who are contacted about prizes should visit the nearest Al Ansari Exchange branch or call the customer service line at 600546000 to verify the information and avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

ALSO READ: