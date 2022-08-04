UAE: At least Dh50,000 fine, jail time for those who fund drug abuse

Two Indian nationals, Vinu and Maniraj, and Joanne from the Philippines, win this week's raffle
Those who fund drug abuse could face imprisonment, as well as a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in a recent social media post, reminded the public that those who deposit, transfer (by themselves or by others) or accept money transfers for the illegal purpose could face harsh penalties.
This applies to those who use the funds for any narcotic or psychotropic substance abuse or for personal abuse offences.
Earlier this week, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said its recent anti-drug awareness campaign had been expanded to include displaying educational materials and awareness films in shopping malls in the capital.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have also been running awareness campaigns about the dangers of substance abuse targeting young people, highlighting the important role of the family in preventing addiction.
