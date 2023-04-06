Ain Dubai's temporary closure extended 'until further notice'

The attraction is undergoing major refurbishment and maintenance since last year

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:45 PM

The Ain Dubai, an iconic landmark in Dubai since its opening in October 2021, will remain closed until further notice. In its recent update, the observation wheel's website announced that the Ferris wheel will remain inaccessible for now 'until further notice'.

Standing at 250m high, the Ain Dubai observation wheel has been under major refurbishment and maintenance since last year. The latest statement said, "We continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months."

The world's largest and tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March 2022 for 'enhancement works' and added that it would be closed throughout Ramadan and open for Eid Al Fitr. The management further delayed reopening the attraction and, in October 2022, announced extending the closure until Q1 2023.

The exact reopening date has not been disclosed. The statement said, "Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made. In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we reopen Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe."

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction opened to the public on October 21, 2021.

