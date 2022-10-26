Ain Dubai’s temporary closure period to be extended

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March for 'enhancement works'

Wed 26 Oct 2022

Ain Dubai’s temporary closure period will be extended until Q1, 2023.

A statement on the attraction's official website said, "We have been working rigorously to complete the enhancement works over the past months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made."

"In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we re-open Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe."

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel had first announced its closure in March for "enhancement works", saying it would be closed throughout the month of Ramadan.

At the time, its reopening had been planned for the Eid Al Fitr weekend. But as per the latest update, another announcement will be made once a reopening date is set.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction had opened to the public on October 21 last year.

At 250 metres, it’s almost twice the height of the London Eye.

The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai - over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Featuring 48 luxurious cabins, each could carry up to 40 guests.

One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

