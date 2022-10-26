Look: Dubai's Global Village opens to the beats of drums, fireworks and fanfare

The tourist destination features 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 restaurants and cafes
Dubai's Global Village, the region’s leading family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, opens its doors to public on October 25, marking the start of season 27.
This year, Global Village brings together 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 restaurants, cafes, and street food options. Featuring 40,000 shows, guests can experience a new lineup of some of the world’s best performers, famous characters, world-class concerts, street entertainment and the region’s only water-based stunt show.
More than 175 rides, games and attractions are also available for guests to enjoy, including the new Global Village Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind Helium Balloon Ride providing spectacular 360-degree views across Global Village and its wider surroundings.
