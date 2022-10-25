Dubai's Global Village opens: First look at new pavilions, House of Fears, Big Balloon and other attractions

Visitors can enjoy global cuisine from over 50 new dining concepts along with more than 200 restaurants and cafés

KT photo/Shihab

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:47 PM

With Global Village throwing open its gates on October 25, as it returned for its 27th edition, so did hundreds of visitors who thronged the entertainment destination, flocking to its attractions, both old and new.

While many visited the park to spend quality family time, others, who were waiting to treat their taste buds for a long time, came to try multiple cuisine that the park has on offer.

Among the attraction's first time visitors was Asim Raza who came along with his wife and children. “I had heard a lot about Global Village and it has crossed my expectations,” said the British expat whose children — six-year-old Ahaan and eight-year-old Amina — were equally excited.

For some global village is not just for family entertainment but a place to treat their taste buds. Three brothers from Uzbekistan, Aziz, Ali and Akbar, came along with their family, “just to try out the food" at the destination, said eldest brother Aziz.

House of Fears

KT photo/Shihab

“It was crazy inside. There is no scary house that comes close to this,” said Ahmed Eldin coming out of the new addition at the Global Village. “It’s a complete seven minutes of thrill.”

House of Fears, spreading across an area of 660 square metres, features nine varied experiences, which include a haunted cemetery, a hospital psychiatric ward and a screaming tree. The Global Village team has said that the feature is the scariest haunted house attraction ever to be built in the region. The price of entery is Dh65

Global Village Big Balloon

KT photo/Shihab

This new feature is where guests can experience a 360-degree view of the entertainment park. Suspended at a height of nearly 60m the helium balloon can accommodate up to 20 people at a time and is suitable for all ages.

Children below three years of age can go in for free, while guests above three will be charged Dh99 per head. A group of four can enter the balloon for Dh350.

Road of Asia

KT photo/Shihab

A new concept at the park is the Road of Asia. It is a walking street with over 40 stalls offering food and products from countries that have not been represented in the pavilions. The 13 destinations featured along the street include Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan and the Philippines.

New pavilions

KT photo/Shihab

The 27th Edition of the Global Village will have 27 pavilions with the new Qatar and Oman Pavilion joining the existing ones, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

Dining options

KT photo/Shihab

Over 50 new dining concepts along with more than 200 restaurants, cafés and street food options are among the culinary line-up in store. A new dining concept will see foodies munch on delights from around the world as they take in the sights and sounds of the Dragon Lake.

An Asian-inspired floating market will serve everything from steaming bowls of Indonesian ramen and Vietnamese pho to Malaysian spicy grills and Korean dumplings.

The Indian chaat bazaar will serve popular street food staples from across India in a wedding setting, and the railway market has been fully revamped, with enormous sweets and pastry decor.

200 performances every night

KT photo/Shihab

With over 200 performances every night, guests can experience famous characters, concerts, street entertainment and the region’s only water-based stunt show.

The park is open daily, Sunday to Thursday from 4pm until midnight. On Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, opening hours are 4pm till 1am. Tuesdays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families, except on public holidays.

With over 200 performances every night, guests can experience famous characters, concerts, street entertainment and the region’s only water-based stunt show.

ALSO READ: