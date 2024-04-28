UAE

UAE: Popular drinking water brand confirmed to be safe in Abu Dhabi

The authority is currently taking measures to prevent any unsafe products from reaching the market

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 5:52 PM

An Abu Dhabi authority confirmed the safety of Perrier water products in the emirate's markets on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) reassured consumers in the emirate that it is taking all necessary measures and procedures to prevent any unsafe and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate's markets.


More to follow

Web Desk

