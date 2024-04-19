UAE: Hot pot restaurant closed down after inspectors find insects, food safety violations

Photo: Instagram

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 2:22 PM

A hot pot restaurant in Abu Dhabi was closed down due to repeated safety violations, the authorities said on Thursday.

Four violations were issued against Happiness Grassland Hot Pot and Grill BBQ Restaurant, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

Insects were found in the facility; poor hygiene was observed in food handling and storage areas; and food was left uncovered and unprotected from contamination, Adafsa's report revealed

Despite repeated warnings, the restaurant failed "to take effective corrective measures to rectify these violations", Adafsa said.

