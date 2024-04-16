UAE: Delivery companies pause services in some areas as heavy rains flood roads

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM

Delivery companies in the UAE have paused services in some areas as thunderstorms, heavy rains and hail pounded the Emirates Tuesday. Several roads have been flooded, with some vehicles spotted broken down on waterlogged streets.

In areas where deliveries are continuing, customers have been told to expect delays.

In a statement shared with Khaleej Times, Careem said its captains (riders) are “never obligated to make a delivery at a certain time if they prefer not to”.

"Our captains have the flexibility to set their own schedules, allowing them to work when it suits them best without any pressure or imposed shifts,” a spokesperson for the company said.

It has also limited the delivery radii for restaurants and grocery stores. “This allows for shorter trips, ensuring the safety of Captains who choose to ride while still serving the majority of our customers. We've also introduced a location-based approach to pausing and resuming deliveries, considering weather conditions and captain availability in each area."

On its app, Deliveroo said customers may see “fewer restaurants, grocers and stores” than they “are used to”.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the company said its riders assess the driving conditions in their areas and have the option to “temporarily log out if they feel unsafe driving”.

“Depending on how different areas are affected, we limit delivery areas to reduce driving distances. And if weather conditions worsen and it’s no longer safe for riders to drive, we immediately pause operations in all affected areas and proactively inform customers in-app about delays or closures. When the weather improves and it’s safe for riders to start driving, operations will resume and customers will be able to place orders again,” a spokesperson for the company said.

