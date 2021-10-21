Ain Dubai opens: It’s like floating in the clouds, say residents

Dubai - The entire ride lasts for 38 minutes

You can now discover Dubai like never before - from 250m in the sky. The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai opens.

Ain Dubai is one of the most anticipated attraction in the UAE, and residents thronged to catch the glimpse of the gigantic wheel.

Residents and tourists, who booked the tickets in advance, were privileged to enter the iconic structure.

“It’s just massive and an experience one should not miss,” said Vitalii Grytsenko, realtor, Aqua properties from Ukraine.

Vitalii got the last ticket for the slot at 3 pm and paid Dh130.

“I am so glad that I was able to make it on day one; all thanks for the ticket I brought a few days ago,” Vitalii added.

A general ticket for an observation cabin is priced at Dh130 for adults and Dh100 for children (between ages 3 to 12).

Ain Dubai has also launched a family pass for two adults and two children for Dh370 and a family plus pass, which includes a snack and beverage per person, for Dh450.

Vitali said that it takes about 38 minutes for the entire ride and they were at the top of the wheel in 15 minutes.

“There were about 15 people in our cabin, and the cabins are very spacious. We could walk around easily and have a peaceful time.”

Vitalii, who loves traveling and has been to 31 countries, also shared his experience on a similar wheel in Budapest. “Budapest also has a great sky wheel But Ain Dubai is something that cannot be comparable.”

People who took the ride on the first day said they experienced a calmness at the top and could observe a stunning view of the JBR, The Palm and other landmarks.

Alif, a Kenyan expat living in Dubai, is quite cheerful and delighted to be among the lucky ones.

He keeps himself informed about the latest attractions and events happening in Dubai and got the ticket as as soon they went on sale.

“I picked the view option, which means, I was sharing a cabin with few others. It gave me the opportunity to socialise and make new friends. We were a mixed bunch of residents and visitors in the cabin.”

“The experience this afternoon was pretty smooth. Staff were friendly and helpful and I would definitely recommend residents of the UAE, as well as anyone visiting the country, to experience this marvel,” Alif added.

Many residents moaned the missed opportunity and wished they could hop on to Ain Dubai to get the best view of Dubai.

“We should have booked the tickets earlier. This is something unique and what better than getting a panoramic view from 250 metres,” said a couple wanting to take the ride.