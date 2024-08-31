Oasis fans left frustrated as technical problems hit ticket sales

Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 6:49 PM

Fans seeking tickets for next year's Oasis reunion tour to see the band play live for the first time in 16 years complained on Saturday of technical issues and long online waits that often ended in disappointment.

Fans trying to access the three websites selling the tickets — Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours — reported issues including error messages and being kicked off before they could purchase tickets.

It was expected that more than a million tickets for the band's gigs would sell out within minutes. Instead, fans were still waiting to get tickets over five hours later.

Ticketmaster said its website has not crashed and the queue was moving along as fans bought tickets, but said tickets are limited while the concert in Dublin, Ireland, has sold out.

Gigsandtours thanked people for their patience and said there had been "extremely high demand".

At the same time, some tickets were relisted on resale sites such as Viagogo for as much as 8,000 pounds ($10,500).

Oasis announced 17 shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group, whose debut album "Definitely Maybe" was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with his younger brother, Liam, the band's main singer.