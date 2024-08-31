Dubai Police visit students injured in illegal school transport accident

Photo: Supplied

The students who survived the horrific rollover accident that killed a 7-year-old earlier this week received gifts and well-wishes from the Dubai Police.

The Dubai Police visited those who were still recovering at Al Jalila and Rashid Hospitals, as well as those who were already in their homes.

The authorities on Saturday shared photos of their visit, saying they wished the students speedy recovery and hoped they could return to their studies soon.

Officers, led by Lt-Col Rashid Mohammed Salem, director of Lahbab Police Station, handed them flowers and gifts, too.

According to the Dubai Police, the accident happened along Hatta-Lahbab Road on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one student and the injury of 11 others, including the driver.

“Initial information suggests that the accident was caused by excessive speed, negligence, and lack of attention by the driver, leading to a loss of control over the vehicle, which veered suddenly, collided with a metal barrier, and overturned in the sandy area off the road,” the authorities added.

A police source earlier told Khaleej Times the 12 passengers — all Asians — were packed into a car, which is a gross violation of the passenger limit and a punishable offence in the UAE.

In a separate interview, one of the surviving students named S.T. – who was in the car – recounted to Khaleej Times what happened.