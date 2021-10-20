Look: Satellite captures stunning image of Ain Dubai from space
World’s largest and tallest observation wheel extends to 250m in the sky
Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, is all set to swing into motion on Thursday, October 21.
And on the eve of its opening, the magnificent structure has been captured on camera from space by KhalifaSat.
The image of the newest attraction in town, which extends to 250m in the sky, was taken by the first Emirati-made satellite and shared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC).
This photo, taken by Khalifa Sat, shows Ain #Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel extending to 250m in the sky. pic.twitter.com/5nVTdWTwvD— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 20, 2021
Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to be hemmed into the growing skyline of Dubai and could soon feature among the top attractions in the city.
ALSO READ:
>> Ain Dubai opening: Magical sunset views, live shows and fireworks in store for visitors
>> Ain Dubai tickets start Dh130 onwards
It has 48 cabins on the wheel, with each cabin allowing 10 people at a time.
One rotation takes about 38 minutes, giving visitors spectacular views of Dubai’s landscape on one side and sea on the other.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
Government
Abu Dhabi: New judicial body to settle disputes...
The projects will be handled by ad-hoc judicial authority to ensure a ... READ MORE
-
Education
Gitex 2021: EdTech companies need to push the...
The technology only addresses administrative challenges for teachers, ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust at times READ MORE
-
Technology
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Gitex in Dubai
Event has drawn participation of over 3,500 exhibitors from more than ... READ MORE
-
News
Global Village opening: Tickets, timings, new...
26 pavilions will participate in this year’s cultural... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE, Mideast airlines to hire 196,000 personnel
Emirates, Etihad and other carriers will host major recruitment... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait lifts all restrictions for the...
Kuwait PM announces 'return to normal life' READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end