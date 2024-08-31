Mpox: UAE sends vaccines to 5 countries to combat outbreak of virus

The ovarian freezing operation was done to mitigate the potential future risks to the minor girl's fertility by chemotherapy and radiation
Aircrafts carrying Mpox vaccines will be sent to five African countries, as per the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed.
Vaccines will be sent to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cameroon, to combat the outbreak of the virus.
It is part of the country's humanitarian efforts to support countries in facing challenges and crises.
“This support embodies the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing humanitarian and health work at the global level, and confirms its permanent commitment to supporting other countries during crises and disasters,” Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said.
"This initiative reflects the humanitarian values that the UAE is keen on, as part of its continuous efforts to provide aid and assistance to affected communities around the world," he added.
On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed had directed allocation of $5 million to support the emergency vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza after the re-emergence of the virus in the territory.
