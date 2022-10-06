Revealed: New ticket prices for Dubai Miracle Garden this season

RTA also announces the resumption of bus services to the popular winter attraction starting October 10

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:45 PM

Dubai Miracle Garden has updated the prices of its entry tickets for this season, information on its official website shows.

The popular winter attraction on Thursday announced that it is reopening for its 11th season on Monday, October 10.

As the park's website opened its booking platform, new ticket prices were displayed: Entry for adults and seniors is now Dh75, while for children aged 3 to 12, it's Dh60. Kids below 3 years old can enter for free.

Previously, Miracle Garden tickets cost Dh55 for adults and Dh40 for children.

The attraction is yet to announce details of what's in store for guests this season but an advisory on its website says "new exciting experiences are coming".

RTA buses to the garden will be back

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced that it will be resuming its Bus Route 105 — which shuttles between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and the Miracle Garden — starting October 10.

"The service will run at 30-minute intervals during weekdays, and 20-minute intervals on Fridays at a fare of Dh5," the RTA said in an Instagram post.

With this bus route, the authority hopes to ease the movement of tourists during the winter season.

