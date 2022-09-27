Dubai Safari Park opens today: 9 new experiences that help you get closer to the animals

The new season will provide a wide range of unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 7:46 AM

Dubai Safari Park will open its doors for its 2022-2023 season today (September 27), offering some new and unique experiences to visitors.

The new season will provide a wide range of unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and see the addition of a number of new animals.

Dubai Safari Park, which saw over half a million visits in the last season, revitalises its attractions each season to further enhance its offerings for visitors.

Below is the list of nine experiences that visitors can choose from to enjoy:

• New animals: In November, many new animals will be added to the Safari Trip, which will contribute to enriching the visitor experience.

• Newborn animals: Visitors will also get to see some newborn animals, such as the Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo.

• Behind the Scenes: This 9-minute 90-minute experience allows visitors to meet with animal care specialists, learn about the daily routine and special care provided to the animals, and interact closely with and feed a number of animals. This 10-person package costs Dh1,450.

• Jungle Capture: An exclusive experience for photography fans to spend up to 3 hours on the Safari Journey private bus with a guide to take animal photos. The package for three people has been priced at Dh1,275.

• Diverse themed sections: Visitors can enjoy the Park’s diverse themed sections including the African Village, Asian Village, the Arabian Desert Safari, the Explorer Village, and the Valley area.

• Safari King package: This package offers a unique personal experience in the company of a personal guide, who will provide information and commentary on the animals in the Park. This 10-person package starts costs Dh2,500.

• Bush Photographer package: This enables visitors to take pictures of animals from unique vantage points in the Park.

• Entertainment shows: The Park features a variety of entertainment shows. Train services combined with bicycles, electric cars, and other environmentally friendly vehicles, provide a range of mobility options to facilitate movement between different parts of the park, providing a rich adventure experience for visitors.

• Breakfast with birds: This experience is also set to be announced soon.

“With attractions designed to appeal to visitors from across the world, the Park is fully geared to offer another unique entertainment and educational experience for visitors. In the 2022-23 season, the Park is strongly focused on raising awareness about preventing the extinction of endangered species through animal breeding programmes,” said Ahmed Alzarooni, director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at the Dubai Municipality.

He said: “Dubai Safari Park has implemented a wide range of conservation strategies to provide a better life for the animals. The Park’s dedicated veterinary and animal care units, together with other teams, work to maintain the highest global animal welfare benchmarks.”

