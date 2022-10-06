Global Village Dubai: 4 restaurants overlooking Dragon Lake among 200 eateries for 2022 season

Floating and railway markets, Indian Chaat Bazaar; new dining concepts to serve food from around the world

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022

Over 50 new dining concepts and more than 200 restaurants, cafés and street food options are among the culinary line-up in store, as Global Village opens for its 27th season on October 25. A new premium dining concept will see foodies munch on delights from around the world as they take in the sights and sounds of the Dragon Lake. Four double-storey restaurants will overlook the lake.

The Asian-inspired floating market will serve everything from steaming bowls of Indonesian ramen and Vietnamese pho, to Malaysian spicy grills and Korean dumplings. The Indian Chaat Bazaar will serve popular street food staples from across India in a wedding setting, and The railway market has been fully revamped, with “enormous sweets and pastry decor."

“From British fried ice-cream to Hungarian chimney cakes, Halo Halo from the Philippines and San Sebastian cheesecake from Spain, sweet eats from around the world will delight Global Village guests,” the park said.

Ali Al Hashimi, director of Commercial and Sponsorship at Global Village, said food and drinks are a "huge part" of the Global Village experience.

"As culinary tourism soars to new heights, we want to bring the best flavours of the world to our guests. [The park] is all about people discovering other cultures, and one of the best ways to experience any culture is through its cuisine.

Whether you’re craving deliciously crispy Turkish fried chicken, fluffy pancakes drizzled with molten chocolate, or fragrant curries that pack a hefty punch, you’ll find everything across our many restaurants, cafés and markets during Season 27,” he added.

