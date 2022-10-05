Dubai: Electric abras to serve Global Village visitors

During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
Two electric abras will be deployed at Dubai's Global Village when it opens for its 27th season on October 25.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be operating the service, which had been extremely popular among the festival park's visitors over the past years.
"By offering riders an opportunity to board a transit means powered by renewable energy, we intend to generate a positive experience that will contribute to the growth of tourist numbers in the Global Village," said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, director of marine transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
Marine transport means are part of the RTA’s core services. They are particularly appealing to tourists, as they give riders a chance to savour the picturesque views and the iconic landmarks of the city.
“Each year, the Global Village plays a vital role in enhancing Dubai's tourism during the winter season. the RTA is committed to growing these tourist numbers by running a wide range of public transport services, including abras, the Dubai Ferry, Water Bus and Water Taxi,” Al Hashemi added.
