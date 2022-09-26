Dubai: Global Village's Season 27 VIP Packs sell out in less than an hour

Entry ticket prices start at Dh18, with tickets available online and at the gate for guests who were not able to secure a pack

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 1:41 PM

Global Village has announced that the much anticipated Season 27 VIP Packs sold out in less than an hour after they were made available for general sale on Saturday, September 24.

Diamond packs sold out in 20 minutes, and Platinum in under 40 minutes.

VIP packs will be delivered to buyers over the next 10 days in plenty of time for the opening of Season 27. There is heavy anticipation to see who will be the lucky finder of the golden coin, and Global Village is asking all guests to film themselves opening their pack to capture the moment.

VIP guests are reminded that they can register their packs from October 15 on the Global Village website or mobile application to activate their VIP privileges and to access their personalised dashboard.

For those who were not able to secure a VIP Pack, Global Village tickets will be available online or at the gate from October 25, 2022 with a new pricing model aimed at improving crowd flow across the season.

Entry ticket prices start at just Dh18. The "Value" ticket, valid Sunday through Thursday (excluding public holidays), will encourage weekday visits, while the "Any Day" single-entry ticket will be valid on all days including holidays.

Guests will also get 10 per cent off on tickets bought online via the GV mobile app or website.

ALSO READ: