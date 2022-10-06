Dubai: Miracle Garden announces re-opening date for Season 11

The attraction had closed over a year ago after its 10th season ended; tickets for the new one will be available online soon

Photos: Miracle Garden official Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 6:52 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 6:53 AM

Miracle Garden has announced that it will be re-opening its gates for visitors.

The attraction had closed in September 2021 after a successful 10th season. The next edition, Season 11, will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Miracle Garden has said that tickets to see the beautiful park will be available on the official website soon.

