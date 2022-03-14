Ain Dubai closed from today until end of holy month of Ramadan

The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 1:21 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 1:31 PM

Ain Dubai — the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel — will be closed from today, March 14, and throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ain Dubai posted on its website that its planned reopening is “scheduled for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend”.

“Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivaled guest experience, we will work closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors,” reads the statement on the website.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction had opened to the public on October 21 last year.

At 250 metres, it’s almost twice the height of the London Eye.

The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai - over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Featuring 48 luxurious cabins, each could carry up to 40 guests.

One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.