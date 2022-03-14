The beautiful building will be opened today in a glitzy ceremony.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Ain Dubai — the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel — will be closed from today, March 14, and throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
Ain Dubai posted on its website that its planned reopening is “scheduled for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend”.
“Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivaled guest experience, we will work closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors,” reads the statement on the website.
Located on Bluewaters Island, the attraction had opened to the public on October 21 last year.
ALSO READ:
At 250 metres, it’s almost twice the height of the London Eye.
The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai - over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Featuring 48 luxurious cabins, each could carry up to 40 guests.
One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.
The beautiful building will be opened today in a glitzy ceremony.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The 77-metre modern architectural marvel invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The man flying across Dubai in today's video is credited with pioneering the world’s first patented jet suit.
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
Explained: Timings, how to get there, ticket options; is parking free?
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
After its opening ceremony on February 22, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The video shows the 'real life Iron Man' suiting up from inside the museum before riding an elevator to the very top of the 77-metre structure
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
There are just two days to go for the museum's grand opening
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago
The building combines architecture, calligraphy, robotics, technology and innovation
UAE Attractions3 weeks ago