Ramadan in UAE: Popular Dubai attraction offers new activities, Iftar & Suhoor deal with staycation

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM

Dubai Parks and Resorts to welcome the holy month of Ramadan with new Iftar offerings and activities. The Ramadan staycation offer at Lapita includes an Iftar, Suhoor as well as tickets to any theme park at Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Motiongate Dubai is set to be illuminated with themed decorations and lights. King Julien, Alex, Master Po, Shrek, Fiona and Puss in boots will be waiting for children and families for meet and greets and the perfect photo opportunity. Guests can look forward to various Iftar offerings across the park’s restaurants and kiosks.

Set within the heart of Riverland Dubai, guests can enjoy outdoor Iftar buffet at Al Mashowa, a traditional Emirati seafood restaurant overlooking the river. Starting at Dh95, the Iftar buffet features a wide selection of age-old recipes, including Emirati Chicken Machbous, Dawoud Basha, as well as a live barbeque station with Lamb Kofta, Sherry Fish, Chicken wings and a refreshing beverage station serving favourites including Jallab, Qamar Al Fine, Tamer Al Hendi and more.

Children between the ages of 5 to 10 can dive into the delicious meal for only Dh45, while children under the age of five eat free. Families and friends can enjoy this time of togetherness over a wholesome meal from March 31 to April 20 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

For those looking for an unforgettable staycation, the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts' staycation offers from March 23rd to April 22nd, starting from Dh890, with picturesque scenes of the resort’s nature and iftar at the well-loved Kalea Restaurant.

Guests seeking an exquisite Ramadan spread can enjoy the Iftar buffet at Kalea Restaurant, which is open to all and sure to thrill the foodie within anyone. Set at Dh175 for adults and Dh85 for kids between ages 6 and 12, the buffet features classic Middle Eastern speciality.

Legoland Dubai is all set to spread joy with an Arabic-International inspired Bricktacular Iftar buffet at Bricks Family Restaurant. This buffet invites guests on a culinary adventure to local Emirati dishes, authentic Egyptian bites, traditional Syrian and Lebanese delicacies, and international savoury specialities. The Iftar buffet is available daily throughout the month of Ramadan from sunset to 10:00pm at Legoland Hotel’s Bricks Family Restaurant at Dh165 per adult and at Dh95 per child (below 12 years old).

While parents enjoy their dining experience, the youngsters can enjoy a dedicated children’s buffet full of their beloved treats, from chicken popcorn, Rainbow Puree, BBQ Hot Dogs with Fries, Cheese canapes, Pin wheel canapes or Spinach waffles. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before 8:00pm, children will enjoy their Iftar buffet for free with each paying adult.

The little ones can also expect non-stop fun at the huge Castle Play area in the hotel lobby, where they can meet and greet their Legoland beloved characters.

To maximise this year’s Ramadan celebration for all Legoland Dubai Annual Pass members throughout this holy month, an exclusive 20% discount on Ramadan iftar buffet at Bricks Family Restaurant is offered together with a special rate for their ultimate Lego adventure at Legoland Hotel.

