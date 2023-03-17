UAE: 6 Iftars you must try this Ramadan

The month of fasting as well as feasting is all set to begin soon, and as always, the UAE is prepared to give you it’s best

By Laraib Anwer Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:42 AM

From diverse cuisines to unique picturesque set-ups to exciting offers, gear up this Ramadan to take your taste buds on a tantalising ride as you indulge in these flavourful Iftars and make the most of these experiences...

Amaya

A unique experience brought to Dubai Mall, AMAYA offers an authentic expedition into the world of Mediterranean cuisine. Designed by contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky, the restaurant offers a distinctive ambience embellished with modern art pieces and lounge vibes. This Ramadan, enjoy their eclectic Iftar experience with an array of traditional Ramadan flavours including a cold and hot mezzeh selection and main dishes such as like lamb ouzi, chicken maqluba and sea bass sayadiah. The set menu priced at Dh179 per person includes one Ramadan juice and optional dishes, so guests can choose their own menu. Options for main dishes change daily.

Deeritna

Nothing can do justice to home-made cooking during Ramadan. Deeritna is famously known for offering high-quality homemade Middle Eastern food through its catering and service models. This Ramadan enjoy their iconic Jordanian Mansaf, Palestinian Musakhan, Chicken Freekeh and Warak Dawali, among other dishes. Be it for a homely dinner or iftar party, they make sure to deliver the food fresh, hot, and on time. For more information, visit deeritna.com.

BBQ Delights

Consisting of Pakistani, Afghani and North Indian cuisines, the lavish spread offers more than 50+ mouth watering dishes. Be it traditional Iftar items, BBQ grills, rice dishes, curries or desserts, this buffet has it all. Guests can avail a 25 per cent discount after 8.30 pm on the Iftar Buffet Menu during Ramadan. The offer is available at all branches, with prices starting from Dh69 per person (varies on locations).

SushiArt

Add exotic flavours and combine art with gastronomy at SushiArt during this joyous season. The restaurant has come out with an exclusive menu for Ramadan with traditional Japanese dishes in a three-course menu for Dh129. Dive into the likes of Miso soup, Crispy Salted Calamari, Dynamite Shrimp, Salmon Teriyaki, Beef Noodles, and much more. Avail the offer across its branches in the UAE.

Eunoia By Carine

What better way of ending your day than breaking your fast by the ocean. Located at the ground floor of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah in La Mer, guests can witness breath-taking sunset views while indulging in their traditional menu. Crisp pita, Grilled harissa prawns, and Za’atar flatbread topped with akawi cheese are just some of the showstoppers on their menu. The offer starts at Dh235 per person. For reservations, visit booknow@eunoiabycarine.ae.

Open Sesame

Located at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Open Sesame is hosting an Iftar feast. Apart from the food on the menu, guests can enjoy their live cooking stations and grill stations. Priced at Dh180 per person, the restaurant will be preparing a variety of traditional dishes like ouzzi, falafel, kebabs, and baklava among many others. Kids between the ages 6 to 12 can dine at 50 per cent off, whereas kids below 6 eat free.

Suq

Ramadan is here at Four Seasons Dubai as they prepare a range of offers for the holy month. The restaurant Suq, located in the hotel brings to you an Arabian atmosphere with classics like Bachir Ice Cream Station, Baklava station and an Emirates corner to celebrate the local cuisine from Chicken Mandi to Deyay Nashef and Saffron Rice. Along with the food line-up, there will also be a three-piece band from Egypt present. The offer starts at Dh455 per person.

Aqua

Situated on the terrace of Rosewood, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Aqua will be hosting an Iftar buffet during the month of Ramadan with delicacies like hummus, kibbeh, tandoor chicken, lamb ouzi and much more. There will also be traditional desserts like qatayef and halawa bil jibn among other classics. Pricing starts at Dh275 for the first week, and Dh295 from the second week until the last week of Ramadan.