Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Some students to learn from home every Friday this holy month

By providing flexibility during school hours, the initiative was aimed at enabling families observe social traditions

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 9:50 AM

Public school students in the UAE will be attending their classes from home every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan, the Emirates School Establishment (ESE) has confirmed.

The ESE released the advisory following the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the directive, as long as the exam timetables allow, students at government-run schools and universities shall be permitted to study from home on Fridays.

Besides remote learning, the President also announced that 70 per cent of federal government employees can work remotely on Fridays throughout the holy month. The same policy shall apply to Dubai's government entities.

By providing flexibility during official work and school hours, the initiative was aimed at enabling families and residents to observe social traditions.

