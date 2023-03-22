Look: Stunning photos show Dubai's Museum of the Future re-imagined by artificial intelligence

Traders said declining crude oil prices, firm Asian currencies and positive sentiment in the Indian equity market, however, capped the fall in the currency
Dubai’s Museum of the Future is the most beautiful building in the world. And now, artificial intelligence has reimagined the torus-shaped structure in ways not thought possible previously.
The Government of Dubai's Media Office has shared some stunning images of the museum that present it in a Pandora-like world.
In this image, a giant bird flies through the building’s void:
In this, the building has been rendered into a hexagon shape, with pyramids at its base:
In this image, the building is a whole new planet complete with a core. Other celestial objects are seen revolving around it:
In yet another image, a whale-like object is seen floating through the museum’s void:
This is not the first time that the building has been reimagined. Last year, an ultra-futuristic spaceship was seen docking and entering the Museum of the Future.
Dubai-based contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor also showed the museum standing tall in the dreamy world of Pandora from James Cameron’s Avatar.
The iconic structure is a major tourist attraction. It welcomed more than one million visitors from 163 countries in a year. Across its several floors, the museum uses advanced technologies to depict the future.
A distinguishing feature, the museum’s elevator, is a crucial part of the museum’s journey-based narrative, with a simulation of OSS Hope – the museum’s very own spaceship – to help guests learn about potential life aboard a space station.
