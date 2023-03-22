Look: Stunning photos show Dubai's Museum of the Future re-imagined by artificial intelligence

The iconic structure is a major tourist attraction, and welcomed more than one million visitors from 163 countries in a year

Photos: Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM

Dubai’s Museum of the Future is the most beautiful building in the world. And now, artificial intelligence has reimagined the torus-shaped structure in ways not thought possible previously.

The Government of Dubai's Media Office has shared some stunning images of the museum that present it in a Pandora-like world.

In this image, a giant bird flies through the building’s void:

In this, the building has been rendered into a hexagon shape, with pyramids at its base:

In this image, the building is a whole new planet complete with a core. Other celestial objects are seen revolving around it:

In yet another image, a whale-like object is seen floating through the museum’s void:

This is not the first time that the building has been reimagined. Last year, an ultra-futuristic spaceship was seen docking and entering the Museum of the Future.

Dubai-based contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor also showed the museum standing tall in the dreamy world of Pandora from James Cameron’s Avatar.

The iconic structure is a major tourist attraction. It welcomed more than one million visitors from 163 countries in a year. Across its several floors, the museum uses advanced technologies to depict the future.

A distinguishing feature, the museum’s elevator, is a crucial part of the museum’s journey-based narrative, with a simulation of OSS Hope – the museum’s very own spaceship – to help guests learn about potential life aboard a space station.

