Is it for real? Watch a spaceship entering Dubai’s Museum of Future

One Instagram user's video has left netizens scratching their heads

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 6:35 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 6:44 PM

An Instagram user's video showing a highly-futuristic spaceship docking at Dubai's Museum of the Future has left netizens scratching their heads.

The Museum of the Future is Dubai's latest attraction will open on February 22, 2022.

Called 'the most beautiful building on earth', the 30,000-sqm architectural marvel promises an expansive, extrasensory, and surreal experience set in 2071.

Tickets are now available online at the Museum's official website: www.motf.ae. They start at Dh145 per person (aged 3+).

Complimentary tickets are being offered to children, people of determination and Emirati seniors.

Parents are welcome to explore the Future Heroes area with their little ones.