Dubai is proactively developing plans to accelerate digital growth, says Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai’s Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy discusses accelerated implementation of strategic plans

Sheikh Hamdan chairs a meeting of the committee. - Courtesy: Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 6:38 PM

Guided by the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is steadily reinforcing its position as a global hub for cutting-edge technologies and a major centre for digital business models and transformational initiatives, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks during the second meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy. The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee, as well as other members of the Committee including Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of Tecom Group; Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Maha Al Mezaina, Reporter of the Committee.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Dubai is proactively developing plans to accelerate digital growth and adopt new technologies through collaborative partnerships between government entities, international corporations and the broader private sector.

Members of the Committee took stock of recent advancements in the digital field and explored ways to overcome challenges and take advantage of new opportunities to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthen its position as one of the world’s top three cities over the next 10 years.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included global trends and the development of Dubai’s digital infrastructure. The meeting also assessed Dubai’s digital readiness and ways to leverage its high internet usage rates to take advantage of new opportunities in the sector. Further, members of the Committee discussed plans and recommendations to achieve Dubai’s digital economy goals and new approaches to maintain high levels of proactivity in the sector.