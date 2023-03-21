Look: Rare twin rainbow in UAE captured by 12-year-old twins

Pearls, oyster shells, pots: What was found in UAE's oldest pearling town discovered in Umm Al Quwain
The newly discovered site bears signs of year-round habitation, unlike other pearling operations run in seasonal spots in the region
Stunning photos by young Khaleej Times readers show a double rainbow form over the UAE Capital. Twelve-year-old twins Mohammed Omer and Mohammed Umer Quraishi captured the photos in Baniyas East, Abu Dhabi.
According to the UK's Met office, double rainbows are formed "when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observer's eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops".
A key feature of the phenomenon is that the colour sequence in the second rainbow is reversed, "so instead of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet (ROYGBIV), the colours appear in VIBGYOR order".
The rainbows appeared after heavy rains and hail lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in all seven Emirates, with icy showers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
RTA's first open auction of the year fetches Dh38.21 million through sale of 90 distinctive number plates
Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits
The authority gave back to drivers in an effort to encourage them to drive safely
Reassuring the earthquake survivors and victims, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the country's solidarity saying 'UAE is with you in heart and spirit'
Sheikh Sultan announces the project as he witnesses the first harvest of the wheat farm carved out of desert
It will open for applications in the second quarter of 2023
The decision was taken due to high production and shipping costs, as well as an increase in prices of imported raw materials such as fodder