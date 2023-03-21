Look: Rare twin rainbow in UAE captured by 12-year-old twins

Double rainbows are formed 'when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop'

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 4:34 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 4:41 PM

Stunning photos by young Khaleej Times readers show a double rainbow form over the UAE Capital. Twelve-year-old twins Mohammed Omer and Mohammed Umer Quraishi captured the photos in Baniyas East, Abu Dhabi.

According to the UK's Met office, double rainbows are formed "when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop with the violet light that reaches the observer's eye coming from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops".

A key feature of the phenomenon is that the colour sequence in the second rainbow is reversed, "so instead of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet (ROYGBIV), the colours appear in VIBGYOR order".

The rainbows appeared after heavy rains and hail lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in all seven Emirates, with icy showers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

