Watch: Rain hits parts of UAE; authorities urge residents, motorists to exercise caution

Drivers engaging in unsafe practices during unstable weather conditions risk incurring hefty traffic fines of up to Dh2,000

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM

The UAE woke up to a cloudy, overcast sky on Tuesday morning, and soon, various parts of the country witnessed light to moderate rains as temperatures dipped to 19ºC.

Videos posted by the Storm Centre show motorists navigating rain-drenched roads as flecks of droplets envelop their windscreens. In footage of rain falling on the Dubai-Al Ain road near Al Hayer, several cars and heavy vehicles can be seen skidding through the showers as small pools of water splash behind them.

Another video posted by the Storm Centre shows light rain in Abu Dhabi as motorists drive beneath a blue, albeit slightly cloudy, sky.

Earlier this morning, the country's National Centre of Meterology (NCM) issued a yellow alert for rainy, convective clouds, advising residents to be on the lookout if partaking in outdoor activities.

The country's Ministry of Interior also issued a similar alert, calling on motorists to exercise caution while driving in unstable weather conditions, in order to arrive safely at their destinations.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has also asked drivers to adhere to safety instructions while driving. Residents are urged to use headlights during rainy weather, and not to forget to check their brakes and all their lights before setting off on their journey.

In the UAE, drivers are advised to maintain a safe distance between vehicles at all times while driving in unstable weather conditions. These advisories come not just due to the risk of a motorist endangering their own, or someone else's, life, but also due to traffic laws in place that could result in hefty fines of up to Dh2,000 – or even black points and vehicle confiscation.

