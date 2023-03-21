Heavy rains, hail in UAE: Did you get this emergency alert on your phone?

Pearls, oyster shells, pots: What was found in UAE's oldest pearling town discovered in Umm Al Quwain
The newly discovered site bears signs of year-round habitation, unlike other pearling operations run in seasonal spots in the region
An emergency alert has buzzed on mobile phones in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as the police warned residents about unstable weather conditions. In the wireless emergency alerts, the police informed residents that the country is experiencing “adverse weather”.
“Stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods. Drive with care and heed the advice of the authorities. Stay safe,” the message from the Dubai Police read.
The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather conditions and “follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards”. Drive safely, the police urged.
Android and iPhone users reported having received the alert. The warning message in both Arabic and English titled ‘Public Safety Alert’ popped up on phones, with a vibration and a loud alert.
Heavy rains with lightning and thunder, and hail have been reported in multiple parts of the UAE, including Dubai. Icy rains hit Dubai’s Lahbab and Margham; Sharjah’s Al Madam; and some parts of Abu Dhabi.
Heavy rains fell in Sharjah’s Oud Al Muteena, Corniche, Mleiha and Al Khan; Dubai’s Deira and Hatta; and parts of Abu Dhabi and Ajman.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had adopted the early warning system project in 2017. It goes out to both residents and visitors.
“When an event, emergency or crisis occurs, the … authority (concerned) will issue the warning alert with the necessary instructions and actions to be taken by the public,” the NCEMA explains.
The technology used to deliver the warning alerts is called cellular broadcast (CB). All phones within a specific geographical location will receive the alert.
The authority said majority of the mobile phones have been updated to comply with the alert system. Some of the older phones may not be compatible. “Moreover, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued a law enforcing the new phones entering the UAE market to be enabled with early warning requirements,” the NCEMA says on its website.
ALSO READ:
The newly discovered site bears signs of year-round habitation, unlike other pearling operations run in seasonal spots in the region
RTA's first open auction of the year fetches Dh38.21 million through sale of 90 distinctive number plates
Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits
The authority gave back to drivers in an effort to encourage them to drive safely
Reassuring the earthquake survivors and victims, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the country's solidarity saying 'UAE is with you in heart and spirit'
Sheikh Sultan announces the project as he witnesses the first harvest of the wheat farm carved out of desert
It will open for applications in the second quarter of 2023
The decision was taken due to high production and shipping costs, as well as an increase in prices of imported raw materials such as fodder