UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to touch 34ºC

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:34 AM

The day ahead will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied by rainy convective clouds over scattered areas of the country – particularly the Northern and Eastern areas.

An increase in temperatures is expected during the day. Temperatures will hit 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 19ºC and 20ºC respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand which will reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds, in the Oman sea.

