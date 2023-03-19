Watch: Rainy Ramadan ahead? Wet UAE roads, light rains signal cooler start to holy month

Motorists on the Al Ain-Al Qua road this morning took and shared videos of the rainy weather

Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 12:57 PM

Even as winter nears its end in the UAE, rain continues to fall over some parts of the country. Motorists make their way through wet roads, as water collects in small pools on the sand.

With just a few days for Ramadan, the precipitation signals a cool start to the month, with shorter fasting hours.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert for rain in the interior parts of the country this morning, asking residents to be careful while venturing outdoors. Temperatures have dropped as well, reaching a low of 8.6°C at 6.30am today.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that the first day of the month of Ramadan for the Hijri Year 1444 will likely start on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He said that fasting hours at the beginning of the Holy Month, from dawn to dusk, will be around 13 and a half hours, and will reach 14 hours and 13 minutes towards the end of the month.

Temperatures in Ramadan 2023 will range from 17°C to 35°C at the beginning of the holy month, and will range from 17°C to 36°C towards the end of the month.

The 'Al Sarayat' spring weather disturbances might also occur during the month of Ramadan causing, heavy thunder rains, he said.

Some beautiful videos posted online on Sunday show gentle rain falling in the desert. The clips also feature camels, ambling their way through the sand as clouds gather in the sky above their riders.

Here are some videos shared by the Twitter handle 'Storm_centre':

