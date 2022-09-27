Look: Full list of speed limits on Dubai roads updated

With the city being a central destination, Indian celebrities are not too far behind in terms of investing or wanting to build a life here
[Editor's Note: This article — which was first published in September — has been updated to reflect the latest changes on speed limits.]
Speed limits on the UAE roads are set as per technical reports on traffic flow submitted by engineers in each emirate. In all emirates except Abu Dhabi, a speed buffer allows motorists to travel 20kmph more than the stipulated speed limit. Abu Dhabi did away with the buffer system in 2018.
The Dubai Police have a section on their website that details the speed limits on various roads. As per the latest update made on December 20, the limits range from 60 to 120kmph. On the Mohamed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads, the speed limit remains 110kmph, while on several internal roads, it is set at 70kmph.
These are the latest speed limits on the roads:
