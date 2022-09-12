Dh400 fine: 6 UAE traffic rules for driving in the fast lane

Slow drivers must not use the left-most lane of roads, highways

Published: Thu 1 Jan 1970, 4:00 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 7:44 PM

Several motorists in the UAE prefer to drive in the left-most lanes on highways — also known as fast lanes. This means they would be travelling at the top permissible speed — which can reach140kmph — throughout their journey.

However, there are multiple traffic rules that govern the use of fast lanes, and violations can get drivers fined up to Dh400.

Police forces across the country have in the past launched campaigns to educate the community about the right way of using the left lane.

Here is the full list of rules you must follow:

According to the Dubai Police, the fast lane should not be used unless you're overtaking another vehicle. Its use is limited to emergency vehicles and overtaking. Here is a video released by the police that explains this rule:

Motorists driving at speeds that are slower than specified must not use the fast lane.

Even if you are driving within the speed limit on the speed track, you cannot refuse to give way to motorists looking to overtake you.

Police officers can issue a Dh400 fine and 4 black points against motorists who fail to give way to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road. The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier released a video highlighting the dangers of not giving way: