UAE: 10 parking offences, fines you need to know

Additional penalties include black points on your driving licence

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 6:47 AM

Parking in the UAE is regulated as it is necessary that motorists follow the appropriate rules so that everyone gets to benefit from the service.

Haphazard or illegal parking by one motorist can cost another a spot to ease their car into. Illegal parking could also obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and even access to fire hydrants.

Federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. Additionally, some of the more serious ones specify black points on the driving licence as an additional penalty.

  • Improper parking: Dh500 fine
  • Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine
  • Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine
  • Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine
  • Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine
  • Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine
  • Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine

