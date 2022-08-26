UAE: Dh10,000 fine, 10 black points for not halting for 'stop' sign on school buses

Road authority also announces rules for bus drivers, supervisors

Motorists will be slapped with a Dh10,000 fine and 10 traffic points for refusing to stop for the left-mounted sign on school buses. The Integrated Transport Centre (ICT) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said violations of the sign are automatically monitored.

Bus drivers must also use flasher lights when students are crossing roads and streets and bus supervisors are not to permit any student to disembark the vehicle, except at the designated areas. They must also ensure that the bus is free of students after finishing every round, said ICT. The department has taken a number of qualitative initiatives that contribute to achieving the highest levels of security and safety for students on school buses.

The department said it ensures the provision of safe and easy transport services for more than 155,000 students throughout the capital city.

These announcements come as part of ICT's preparations for the new academic year, 2022-2023, and within the campaign of ‘For Your Safety’ under the title of ‘Your Children are in Safe Hands’ that aims at enhancing communication with parents and the relevant entities of school transport.

Rules for school bus transportation

School bus drivers, as well as supervisors and operators must entirely comply with all the requirements and regulations set for school transport buses in order to provide safe and secure transport for students.

It is the responsibility of the bus drivers to conduct daily maintenance checks of the vehicle to ensure its safety, reiterating that adherence to speed limits and designated bus routes, as well as the proper use of the side-mounted ‘Stop’ sign that requires a complete stop for all vehicles on both sides of the bus within a distance of no less than five meters, also falls under the responsibility of the school bus driver.

Supervisors are also responsible for ascertaining that all students are wearing their seatbelts.

They must ensure the availability of a first aid kit on the bus at all times.

They must assist students under the age of 11 to cross roads and deliver them safely to their guardians.

Bus supervisors to make sure that the guardian of each student is present at the bus arrival point if their children are under the age of 11.

Bus supervisors must inform and advise children on the importance of adhering to safety measures during the bus journey.

ITC also stressed the need for schools and operating entities to regularly sanitise school buses as part of the general measures that contribute to maintaining students' health and safety.

ITC also urged parents and the public to report any violations by bus drivers, or in case of any remarks observed regarding the safety or security of school buses by calling the Abu Dhabi government call centre on 800555.

