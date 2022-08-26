UAE: Dh10,000 fine, 10 black points for not halting for 'stop' sign on school buses

The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution to help parents be part of their children's school activities
Motorists will be slapped with a Dh10,000 fine and 10 traffic points for refusing to stop for the left-mounted sign on school buses. The Integrated Transport Centre (ICT) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said violations of the sign are automatically monitored.
Bus drivers must also use flasher lights when students are crossing roads and streets and bus supervisors are not to permit any student to disembark the vehicle, except at the designated areas. They must also ensure that the bus is free of students after finishing every round, said ICT. The department has taken a number of qualitative initiatives that contribute to achieving the highest levels of security and safety for students on school buses.
The department said it ensures the provision of safe and easy transport services for more than 155,000 students throughout the capital city.
These announcements come as part of ICT's preparations for the new academic year, 2022-2023, and within the campaign of ‘For Your Safety’ under the title of ‘Your Children are in Safe Hands’ that aims at enhancing communication with parents and the relevant entities of school transport.
