Up to Dh3,000 fine: 8 UAE driving licence-related traffic violations you need to know

A driving licence in the UAE is a prized possession and is among the top items in a resident’s to-do list. The process to get the licence is very thorough, with several hours of driving lessons and multi-part assessments.

These procedures ensure that drivers will follow the traffic rules once they start steering their vehicles on UAE roads.

Serious traffic offences like driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol lead to the suspension of the licence, in addition to fines and jail term as determined by a court.

Driving licence-related violations can result in fines of up to Dh3,000 and even vehicle confiscation in some cases. Here is the list of fines:

Driving with a licence issued by a foreign country, except in permitted cases: Dh400 fine

Driving a vehicle with a licence other than the one granted: Dh400 fine, 12 black points

Driving with an expired driving licence: Dh500 fine, 4 black points, 7-day confiscation of vehicle

Not carrying the driving licence: Dh400 fine

Failure to hand over a driving licence when the maximum black points are accrued in the first traffic violation: Dh1,000 fine

Failure to hand over a driving licence when the maximum black points are accrued in the second traffic violation: Dh2,000 fine

Failure to hand over a driving licence when the maximum black points are accrued in the third traffic violation: Dh3,000 fine

