UAE: Black traffic points on driving licence explained; how to get them reduced

Negative marks are imposed against an individual for violations including speeding and causing accidents; maximum someone can accrue is 24

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 10:38 AM

Question: I have some black points on my UAE driving licence. Can you explain what happens if I reach the limit of 24 points? Is there any way I can get the points reduced?

Response: Pursuant to your queries, as you are looking to reducing ‘Black Traffic Points’ marked against your driving licence in the UAE for traffic violations, the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control (the ‘Ministerial Resolution’) may be referred.

In the UAE, whosoever possesses a valid driving licence needs to follow all the relevant traffic rules and regulations. Traffic violations by driving licence holders in the UAE are governed by the Ministerial Resolution, which contains rules regarding the ‘Black Traffic Points’ system. According to this, black points ranging from four to 24 may be imposed for serious offences.

The black points are essentially negative points imposed against an individual for violations including but not limited to speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, causing injuries or deaths due to reckless driving, or causing accidents. The maximum threshold limit of such points for any driving license holder is 24.

If a person accumulates 24 black points, the competent traffic court in the relevant emirate may order suspension or confiscation of the driving license for a certain period. For some traffic violations, the traffic court may order the confiscation of the vehicle even if the black points are less than 24.

A driving licence holder may seek a reduction of the points by attending relevant traffic awareness/road safety programmes conducted by police departments/other competent authorities in each emirate from time to time. For more information, you may contact the competent transport/roads authority in your emirate.

