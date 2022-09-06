UAE: 8 speeding violations explained; why traffic fines range from Dh300 to Dh3,000

Serious cases can lead to vehicles being confiscated for 60 days

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 6:56 AM

Speeding is among the top causes of accidents, including fatal ones, in the UAE. To curb speeding violations, the government has introduced strict measures, including fines that can go as high as Dh3,000 and up to 60 days of confiscation of vehicles in serious cases.

Radars have been installed on federal and city roads across the country to detect the violations and issue fines.

There are eight separate fines for speeding offences that range from Dh300 to Dh3,000. This is because the fine increases based on how fast the motorist goes over the speed limit. There is also a fine for driving below the limit, if a minimum speed has been set.

Here are the eight speeding-related penalties you need to know:

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20kmph: Dh300 fine

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30kmph: Dh600 fine

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40kmph: Dh700 fine

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50kmph: Dh1,000 fine

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60kmph: Dh1,500 fine, 6 black points and 15-day confiscation

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kmph: Dh2,000, 12 black points, 30-day confiscation

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80kmph: Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation

Driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any: Dh400 fine

