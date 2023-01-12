Dubai: RTA announces speed limit change on key road

Japan, Singapore and South Korea top the list, with holders of these passports able to access 193 and 192 countries, respectively
The speed limit on the Dubai-Hatta Road has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, with immediate effect.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced the speed limit on the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman and the Al Hosn roundabout, covering approximately six kilometres.
Existing speed limit signs showing 100 km/h have been replaced with 80 km/h signs.
Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place. The speed reduction has been made in coordination between RTA and Dubai Police Headquarters.
This has been based on a study which took into consideration the Hatta Master Development Plan. The study details improvement opportunities for the Dubai-Hatta Road and a forecast for future traffic volumes on the road.
RTA continuously reviews speed limits on vital Dubai roads, and relies on Dubai's speed management manual, which is aligned with the top international standards.
RTA continuously reviews speed limits on vital Dubai roads, and relies on Dubai's speed management manual, which is aligned with the top international standards.
In the manual, appropriate criteria and measures are identified to ensure the best rates of speed, traffic flow, and traffic accidents.
Several factors and engineering standards determine the reduction or increase in speed, including the design speed of the road, and the speed at which most vehicles are observed to travel.
It is also important to assess the level of urban development on both sides of the street, pedestrian movement, and other vital facilities, taking into account traffic volumes and traffic accidents.
