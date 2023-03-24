Ramadan in UAE: Shops, businesses allowed to operate 24 hours in this emirate, authority announces

The initiative is part of the authority's efforts to make the emirate a top business destination

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 2:53 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 3:01 PM

All businesses and commercial establishments in Ras Al Khaimah are now allowed to operate 24 hours for the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Friday.

Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Economic Development said in an advisory that permits are no longer required for shops' and businesses' extended operations this Ramadan.

The initiative is part of the authority's efforts to make the emirate a top business destination.

In Sharjah, restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias are allowed to extend working hours beyond midnight, while others are required to obtain special permits to be able to do so.

ALSO READ: