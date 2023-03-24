Ramadan in UAE: Shops, businesses allowed to operate 24 hours in this emirate, authority announces

Ever wondered how to make your children more excited for Ramadan? Here’s how to cultivate a deeper understanding of Ramadan’s message among your kids.
All businesses and commercial establishments in Ras Al Khaimah are now allowed to operate 24 hours for the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Friday.
Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Economic Development said in an advisory that permits are no longer required for shops' and businesses' extended operations this Ramadan.
The initiative is part of the authority's efforts to make the emirate a top business destination.
In Sharjah, restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias are allowed to extend working hours beyond midnight, while others are required to obtain special permits to be able to do so.
ALSO READ:
Ever wondered how to make your children more excited for Ramadan? Here’s how to cultivate a deeper understanding of Ramadan’s message among your kids.
Bus, truck and taxi drivers, labour camps, delivery bike riders and low-income families to benefit from charity initiative
The campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
Muslims start their fast when the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer is given out
Expats who have long gone back to their home countries share memories of past and explain why they spend holy month in the Emirates
This is an important part of Emirati hospitality and is done differently in every household
Several retailers have announced promotions and discounts during holy month