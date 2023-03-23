Can you walk 1 billion steps? Dubai authority announces new challenge for Ramadan

If the target is reached, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department will donate Dh1 million to Al Jalila Foundation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 5:01 PM

A new initiative that links sport and charitable activities has been launched in the UAE this Ramadan. Just by walking, residents can help donate to Al Jalila Foundation. And the goals was set at one billion steps.

Called 'A Step for Life', the initiative was launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (Iacad) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in partnership with Plan B Group.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of DSC, called it a 'great initiative'.

“The more you walk, the more money will be paid by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for charitable works. Since Ramadan is the month of blessing and forgiveness, we are pleased to launch this initiative to attain several goals like enhancing the health and activity of members in society and to support charitable works," said Hareb.

How it works

For every 1,000 steps of each individual, Iacad will be donating Dh10, according to Ahmed Darweesh Al Muhairi, CEO of the department's charity sector. "Our target is to reach one billion steps.”

If the target is reached, Iacad will give a total of Dh1 million to support Al Jalila Foundation. Participants' steps will be counted through the Steppi app.

Dr Aamer Al Zarouni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, lauded the initiative. “We thank DSC and the Iacad for launching this charitable sports and community initiative which will supports medical research on cancer and other chronic diseases,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Special events

Two special events will be conducted to promote the campaign.

Free trainings will be rolled out at Al Khawaneej walking track in the Quranic Park as well as Kite Beach. Mobile clinics, provided by Al Jalila Foundation, will be available for general check-ups, in addition to paramedics who will be at hand in case of emergencies.

According to Al-Muhairi, the locations were carefully chosen. “We were keen to choose two vital areas, Al Khawaneej and Kite Beach, which comprise residential areas where many Emirati families live and several expats visit."