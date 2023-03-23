Ramadan 2023 in UAE: How residents can save up to 70% on groceries despite hike in prices of poultry, eggs

Several retailers have announced promotions and discounts during holy month

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Retailers in Dubai have advised consumers to search for alternatives and take advantage of the promotions during the holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin on Thursday.

This comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Economy has allowed retailers to hike prices of eggs and poultry temporarily by 13 per cent due to challenges related to imports of raw materials and high production costs.

Several retailers such as Union Coop, Al Maya and Noon have announced promotions and discounts for the holy month to support consumers.

The government-backed retailer Union Coop said the decision of the ministry was aimed at ensuring a balanced merchant-consumer relationship and preserving food security across all marketplaces at the national level.

“Union Coop offers multiple choices to its valuable consumer base so that an average consumer has options at his disposal. It’s likely we will see increasing preference towards frozen items and also poultry products that are imported from non-GCC nations,” it said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The retailer said poultry products sourced from GCC have experienced price changes but rates of non-GCC poultry products remain the same. “We, therefore, advise consumers to search for alternatives and take advantage of the promotions,” it said.

Al Maya Supermarket has also prepared various offers and promotions to help customers prepare for the season of fasting. It expects the food and beverage category to lead in terms of sales, followed by household essentials and personal care products.

“We made sure to stock up on these items to meet the demand of its customers. We want to make sure that the customers have everything they need to observe the holy month," said Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group.

Al Maya Supermarket is also expecting a change in consumer behaviour during Ramadan.

“As families gather to en their fast, the company expects to see an increase in sales of family-size products and items that are commonly used in Ramadan recipes,” said Vachani.

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, consumers in the UAE and Mena region are exhibiting a shift in the way they discover online products during this Ramadan.

“Rather than relying on traditional search methods, they are turning towards community channels for making informed purchasing decisions. Such channels provide them with the credibility of consumer reviews and a digital product discovery experience, which has become increasingly important,” it said.

Around 95 per cent of the population in Mena observes the holy month. This year, Ramadan retail sales in Mena are projected to reach $66 billion (Dh242.22 billion) despite the impact of inflation, it said.

Online retailer Noon.com on Wednesday announced up to 70 per cent discounts on several items. The campaign will run from March 27 until April 4. Shoppers can save up to 60 per cent when stocking up on Ramadan essentials from top brands like Vimto, Rooh Afza, Knorr, and many more.

