Ramadan in Dubai: RTA to distribute 40,000 free meals, 500 nol cards this holy month

Bus, truck and taxi drivers, labour camps, delivery bike riders and low-income families to benefit from charity initiative

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 4:13 PM

Around 40,000 meals and 500 nol cards will be distributed to drivers, workers, low-income families, and senior citizens by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) this Ramadan.

“RTA is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan as a religious and social event that enables everyone to contribute to humanitarian and social activities. It also encourages government and private entities to launch initiatives and motivate community members from different cultures and segments to engage in volunteering efforts and contribute to the values of giving and social responsibility,” Rowdah Al Mehrezi, RTA director of marketing and corporate communications, said on Thursday.

Al Mehrezi said RTA’s ‘Meals-On-Wheels’ will distribute 40,000 meals at the rate of 1,330 meals per day, in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Beit Al Khair Society, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Tokio Marine Insurance Company and Dubai Investments.

Beneficiaries are bus drivers, labour camps, delivery bike drivers, truck drivers, and taxi drivers.

A total of 500 nol cards, meanwhile, will be given to low-income families and female taxi drivers who can use the cards to pay for purchases in retail stores as well as public transport and parking across Dubai.

Charity partners

Al Mehrizi added: “RTA’s Ramadan activities include partnerships with other entities, namely Al-Ihsan Charity Association’s Ramadan Aman campaign, held for the ninth year in a row, to curb traffic accidents and speedsters by distributing light Iftar meals to drivers, pedestrians as well as cyclists and e-scooters.

“The second initiative is The Iftar initiative which targets worshippers and residents of Muhaisnah and is undertaken with the Beit Al Khair Society where a tent will be set up to distribute Iftar meals. RTA is also cooperating with the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief in distributing Ramadan Rations, Kiswat Al EID (Eid Clothing), Iftar meals, and more than 100 prepaid nol cards to the elderly and low-income families.”

Last year, 2022 RTA rolled out charitable initiatives including preparing Iftar meals for Meals-on-Wheels initiative, which involved 998 volunteering hours. Volunteers also contributed 270 hours to distributing Iftar meals. During the Ramadan Rations initiative, which coincided with the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, volunteers contributed 168 hours.

