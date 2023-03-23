Contribute as little as Dh1 daily: 5 ways to donate to Sheikh Mohammed's ‘1 Billion Meals’ drive

Lights will be switched off at 8:15 pm as David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet will be screened at Sustainability Pavilion
Contributions have been pouring in to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign that was launched ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The endowment fund campaign, implemented under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns.
The campaign has announced five channels through which individuals and institutions can send their contributions towards the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund in Ramadan.
Individuals, government entities, private sector businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists in the UAE can donate through the campaign’s website, SMS, bank transfers, a dedicated call centre or the DubaiNow app.
1. Website: www.1billionmeals.ae
2. Call Centre: Toll-free number 800-9999
3. Bank transfers: Emirates NBD account no.: AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802.
4. SMS: Contributors can choose to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word ‘Meal’ to 1020 for du users, and to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
You can also specify donation amounts. Both du and Etisalat by E& users in the UAE can send the word ‘Meal’ to 1034 for Dh10 donations; 1035 for Dh50; 1036 for Dh100 and 1038 for Dh500.
5. DubaiNow App: Contributions can be made under the ‘Donations’ tab on the app.
Lights will be switched off at 8:15 pm as David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet will be screened at Sustainability Pavilion
