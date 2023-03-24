End your Ramadan fast in UAE with lions, butterflies or under starry skies: 9 unique Iftars to try

Here are some out-of-the-ordinary places to visit with the whole family this month

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 6:21 AM

Many UAE residents reconnect with their friends and family during the holy month of Ramadan. There is nothing more special than sharing experiences and making memories over Iftar, while breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast. People often choose to head to serene and peaceful locations to enjoy Iftar and Suhoor meals together.

Here are 9 unique experiences around the country to try out this month:

1. Iftar with butterflies

This Ramadan, Al Noor Island in Sharjah offers a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors to enjoy an Iftar while surrounded by butterflies in their natural habitat. The ‘Iftar by the Bay’ experience allows visitors to immerse themselves in the island's natural surroundings. The package gives access to the butterfly house and also includes a sky watch session with an experienced educator.

Price: Dh180 per adult and Dh95 per child

2. Iftar with lions

Go wild this Ramadan with an Iftar with the lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo. Both settings promise an evening to remember, bringing guests and their loved ones next to exciting wildlife in the world’s largest man-made African Safari setting. Iftar with the Lions sees a breath-taking Iftar moment with the king of the jungle, whilst Iftar with the Giraffes sees visitors dining with Miss Zafarana the Giraffe and her family after the sunset, and even an up-close-and-personal feeding experience and photo opportunity.

3. An underwater experience

The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, is hosting a one-of-a-kind ‘underwater’ Iftar evening, with unparalleled access to the aquarium for groups between 30 to 50 guests. From April 10 to 11, business partners, family or friends can come together in the spectacular setting and connect over this unique Iftar offering. This exclusive experience requires booking at least 48 hours in advance

Price: Dh600 per person

4. A starry Iftar

At Mleiha's Ramadan Star Lounge, guests will experience the serenity of Ramadan in a tranquil environment, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. In addition to indulging in an Iftar feast, guests can enjoy complimentary stargazing from 7.30pm to 9pm, meet beautiful horses and let kids have fun in the playing area. There are also common area games like carrom, giant jenga, and other board games to keep everyone in the family entertained.

Price: Dh250 per adult and Dh150 per child.

5. Iftar under the olive tree

Enjoy Iftar in a garden facing the sea around an olive tree while listening to Arabic melodies, at the Bulgari Majlis taking place at the Bulgari Yacht Club. Designed with luxury and overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the majlis allows families and friends to gather and break their fast while watching the sun setting directly in front of them. The overall ambiance exudes warm architectural detailing coupled with exceptional gastronomy.

Price: Dh450 per person, inclusive of all food and drinks. Children from 4 to 11 years old dine for 50 per cent savings per person.

6. Iftar in a pod

Enjoy an intimate dining experience this Ramadan at The Pods Dubai on Bluewaters island. With beautiful ambience, lighting and seating, Pods offer a luxurious experience overlooking the idyllic and modern waterfront destination, Bluewaters. The island will have henna, Oud-playing, a falconer, and a kids’ arts and crafts workshop along with the destination’s very own Ramadan canon.

Price: Dh299 per person

7. An Iftar for the Earth

Observe Earth Hour with a truly special iftar experience with Dubai Astronomy Group. Get away from the city lights and head to Al Qudra Desert on the evening of the 25th of March for an Iftar under the stars program and to learn more about Earth Hour, the night sky, and observe different planets and objects through telescopes. Earth Hour is a global movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.

Price: Dh180 per person for adults and Dh120 per child.

8. A golfing Iftar

Topgolf At Emirates Golf Club is offering an Iftar experience where guests can enjoy a feast of traditional Arabic dishes or Western favourites while playing golf with stunning views. Diners can choose between the Arabic or Western Iftar package, both of which includes two hours of gameplay and unlimited soft drinks.

Price: Dh255 for buffet and 2 hours of game play.

9. A Bricktacular Iftar

Legoland Dubai is all set to spread joy with an Arabic-International inspired Bricktacular Iftar buffet at Bricks Family Restaurant. While parents enjoy their dining experience, the youngsters can enjoy a dedicated children’s buffet full of their favourite treats. The little ones can also expect non-stop fun at the huge Castle Play area in the hotel lobby, where they can meet and greet Legoland characters.

Price: Dh165 per adult and Dh95 per child. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before 8pm, children can enjoy the Iftar buffet for free with each paying adult.

