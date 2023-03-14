Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah announces special permits to extend work hours

The event is set to bring together family members in an atmosphere of love and joy
Sharjah Municipality has announced that businesses in the emirate will need special permits to extend working hours during Ramadan.
According to the authority, establishments such as stores and shops need to apply for this permit in order to continue operations after midnight during the holy month.
The permits can be applied for online at www.shjmun.gov.ae.
Engineering contractors are not allowed to obtain this permit to work after midnight.
Sharjah Municipality listed the establishments that are the exception to this rule. Restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias can extend working hours beyond midnight without this permit.
On the other hand, there are two permits that apply to eateries. One is to have displays during the day for food preparation and display at eateries, including those inside shopping centres. The fee for this permit is Dh3,000.
The other permit is to display snacks in front of eateries just before Iftar — the meal taken by Muslims to end their fast around sunset. The fee for this permit is Dh500.
Eatery owners or managers can apply for the permits at the Sharjah Municipality’s food control section counter in Suburbs Affairs Department, Industrial Area 5.
The municipality has also announced general guidelines to display food during the holy month.
