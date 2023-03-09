Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah announces rules for eateries during holy month

Owners are required to apply for two kinds of permits

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced permits and guidelines for eateries during the holy month of Ramadan. There are two kinds of permits, according to the Sharjah Municipality.

One is to have displays during the day for food preparation and display at eateries, including those inside shopping centres. The fee for this permit is Dh3,000.

The other permit is to display snacks in front of eateries just before Iftar — the meal taken by Muslims to end their fast around sunset. The fee for this permit is Dh500.

Eatery owners or managers can apply for the permits at the Sharjah Municipality’s food control section counter in Suburbs Affairs Department, Industrial Area 5.

The municipality has also announced general guidelines to display food during the holy month.

>> For eateries operating during the day:

• No customers are allowed inside the dining hall.

• Food preparation and cooking are only allowed inside kitchens.

>> For displaying food in front of premises:

• Eateries can display food on the sidewalk in front of their premises.

• Food must be displayed in a closed glass box with a sliding or hinged door (at least 100cm high).

• Snacks must be placed in stainless steel containers.

• Food must be covered with aluminium foil or plastic wrap.

• Eateries must maintain the snacks at the appropriate temperature.

