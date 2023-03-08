Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Sharjah festival to kick off on March 22

By Wam Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch date of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023.

The festival, which runs from March 22 until April, 25 will celebrate the holy month in various cities and regions in the Emirate.

The organising committee of the event revealed the slogan of the festival, which will be “Ramadan is happier with you”, inspired by the spirit of cohesive Emirati families.

The event is set to bring together family members in an atmosphere of love and joy celebrating the holy month.

SCCI affirmed that preparations are taking place at an accelerated pace to launch an exceptional edition that enhances the status of the festival, which has become a landmark and a prominent social and economic event within the agenda of the distinguished events taking place in the country.

The festival also serves as an important station for revitalising various economic sectors, specifically retail trade and reviving the hospitality sector, thus supporting the business community.

