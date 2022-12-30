Watch: This is how Dubai is getting ready for the greatest New Year's Eve show

This period has always been one of the busiest times for the UAE as the country attracts tourists from all over the world
Dubai is all prepared to welcome the New Year with a magnificent show of fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.
Organisers of the show, Emaar, on Friday shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video, explaining the countless hours of work and huge effort that goes into coordinating the extravaganza.
The show will use 828 metres of fireworks with 2,500 firing directions and 287 firing positions. A total of 22,000 gallons of water will be pumped in the air, using 344 underwater robots. There will also be 145,000 watts of light power and 4,000 watts of lasers, all to bring the great show to the viewers, the video explained.
Authorities in Dubai are also getting prepared for the New Year’s Eve celebrations across the emirate. Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai said the committee is working closely with 48 entities to ensure the highest safety, security and accessibility during the celebrations.
A total of 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 marine boats, have been deployed across the 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place, he said.
